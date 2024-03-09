BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person arrested in Midland apartment fire

    Fire crews battle fire on March 5, 2024 in Midland, Ont. (Courtesy: Southern Georgian Bay OPP ) Fire crews battle fire on March 5, 2024 in Midland, Ont. (Courtesy: Southern Georgian Bay OPP )
    Share

    A Midland man has been arrested in connection to a house fire on Tuesday.

    According to police, fire crews were called to a commercial location on King Street, where they located flames coming from the apartments located on the second floor of the building.

    Fire crews were able to safely evacuate all occupants within the building and extinguish the fire quickly, no injuries were reported.

    As a result of the fire, OPP says the building and its apartments faced extensive damages.

    As a result of the investigation, on Friday, the OPP arrested a 36-year-old Midland man with no fixed address.

    The accused faces charges related to arson and disregard for human life; police say the accused remains in custody and will appear in court at a future date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News