One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Barrie.

Officers responded to a neighbourhood in the Browning Trail area Sunday around 4:30 p.m. to investigate the situation.

Officials with ORNGE Air Ambulance confirm to CTV News that one patient was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with stab wounds.

Detectives with Barrie Police tell CTV News officers found the suspect off Essa Road in the city's south end a short time later.

Barrie Police have said more information will be released as it comes available.