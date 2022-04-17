Advertisement
One person airlifted with serious injuries after alleged stabbing in Barrie
Published Sunday, April 17, 2022 6:19PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 18, 2022 11:59AM EDT
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Barrie.
Officers responded to a neighbourhood in the Browning Trail area Sunday around 4:30 p.m. to investigate the situation.
Officials with ORNGE Air Ambulance confirm to CTV News that one patient was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with stab wounds.
Detectives with Barrie Police tell CTV News officers found the suspect off Essa Road in the city's south end a short time later.
Barrie Police have said more information will be released as it comes available.
