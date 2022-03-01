One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Huntsville

A driver suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Huntsville.

OPP said they received a call about a car travelling north in the southbound lanes on Highway 11 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

While trying to locate the vehicle, police said they discovered a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in the area of Old North Road.

A transport truck and an SUV had collided, according to OPP.

A 64-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.