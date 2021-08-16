BARRIE,ONT. -- A motorcycle collision in Melancthon, Ont., on Sunday resulted in a person being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, according to OPP.

At around 7:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP said officers shut down County Road 124 between 30th sideroad and Grey Road 9 to conduct an investigation. The area reopened to traffic around an hour later, according to OPP Central's Twitter account.

Police said that the person was taken to hospital by Ornge and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP asks that anyone who saw the crash to contact police.