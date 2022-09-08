One person airlifted to hospital after crash near Essa Township Thursday

Police say one person has been transported by air after a collision in the Essa Township area Thursday afternoon.

Provincial police say the crash happened on County Road 56 near 30th Sideroad shortly after 1 p.m.

While details are limited, OPP say one person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre. It's not known if this person was a driver or passenger. Two other people were taken to local hospital as a precaution.

The roadway was closed while police investigated and crews cleaned up the scene. It has since reopened.

More details into the collision are expected on Friday.