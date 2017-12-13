Featured
One person airlifted to hospital after crash involving dump truck
One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in the area of Old Barrie Road and 15th Line in Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (OPP/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 12:27PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 5:30PM EST
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash involving a dump truck.
The crash happened on Wednesday morning in the area of Old Barrie Road and the 15th Line in Oro-Medonte.
The OPP says the crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle. One person, who is believed to be a woman, has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life threatening injuries.
Old Barrie Road has since reopened.