One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash involving a dump truck.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning in the area of Old Barrie Road and the 15th Line in Oro-Medonte.

The OPP says the crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle. One person, who is believed to be a woman, has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life threatening injuries.

Old Barrie Road has since reopened.