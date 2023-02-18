One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Mono

One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in the town of Mono Saturday afternoon.

Dufferin OPP attended the scene of a serious single motor vehicle collision around 1:30 pm.

It happened on Airport Road between Hockley Road and Mono Centre Road.

Emergency services and Ornge also attended the scene and airlifted the patient to a Toronto area hospital.

The state of the person's condition is unknown at this time.