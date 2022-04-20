One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash near Rosseau

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on collision near Rosseau late Wednesday afternoon.

According to provincial police, the two-vehicle collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Aspdin Road near Rosseau.

One driver was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while ORNGE airlifted the other vehicle's driver with serious injuries.

Police say Crawford Street to Rosseau will be closed for several hours as officers investigate the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.