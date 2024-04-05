BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person airlifted after 5-vehicle collision on Highway 9

    Ornge air ambulance. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) Ornge air ambulance. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
    A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

    Provincial police say the five-vehicle crash happened near Airport Road.

    One person was airlifted to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

    The highway was closed between Airport Road and Centreville Creek Road for several hours for the investigation and emergency vehicles to attend the area.

    There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.

    Police seek witnesses or dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

