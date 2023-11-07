One person airlifted, 3 others injured in Hwy 35 collision

Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes charged a 57-year-old man from Port Perry with driving while impaired following a collision that injured four people.

Police say the crash involving a pickup truck and car happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 35.

Emergency crews arrived to transport three patients to Toronto hospitals for treatment, and a fourth person was airlifted in serious condition.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged, and the impact caused the pickup truck to roll onto its roof, crashing into the brush along the side of the roadway.

The highway was closed from Powells Road to Country Lane Road for roughly seven hours for the police investigation.

Police did not provide the identities of those involved or the extent of their injuries.