One of the four candidates seeking to replace Patrick Brown as leader of the Ontario PCs has requested a recount of the votes, sources tell CP24.

The Ontario PCs had not yet arrived at a final tally of votes in their party's leadership race, despite the results originally being expected by 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Party Leadership, Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) chair Hartley Lefton told CP24 after 3 p.m. they still did not have a final count of the vote.

A representative of the Mulroney campaign said all four campaigns were scrutinizing the ballots, and each camp brought in their lawyers to examine the process.

More than a thousand party members are gathered at the Markham Hilton Hotel and Convention Centre to hear the results.

Earlier today, two heavy hitters in the Canadian conservative movement urged Progressive Conservatives not to turn on one another.

Stressing the importance of a unified party, both former Harper cabinet mnister Jason Kenney and interim leader of the Ontario PC Party Vic Fedeli urged members to put squabbles about the leadership vote and the instability caused by Patrick Brown's sudden exit aside so they can beat Kathleen Wynne in June.

"Whoever is chosen, I ask you to support the democratic vote of all of your members," Kenney, who is now Alberta’s official opposition leader, told the packed room Saturday afternoon.

He said that Alberta's current NDP majority government was only possible because conservatives in the province were divided.

"When conservatives are divided, tax-raisers and leftist parties always win," Kenney said, poking fun at Justin Trudeau by saying he would refer to Ontario as the "gender-neutral older sibling" of Confederation rather than its older brother.

Fedeli then took the stage, eager to tell about record-breaking fundraising numbers, and information about followers, saying they now have 21 times more volunteers signed up to participate in the general election campaign than they did in January.

"Every night we raised more money than we did the night before. That's unheard of in the midst of a leadership campaign," Fedeli said.

"You've all made us proud," Fedeli said, gesturing to the four leadership contestants sitting in the front row of the room, former Toronto city councilor Doug Ford, former MPP and bureaucrat Christine Elliott, lawyer and investment advisor Caroline Mulroney and social conservative activist Tanya Granic Allen.

"I'd be proud to serve under any of you," Fedeli said.

But he urged each camp to get behind the leader once the result is announced later on Saturday afternoon.

"Do not let the let the small differences that are inevitable in a leadership campaign distract us from our shared goal."

Meanwhile, in another part of the same Markham hotel, counting of the more than 64,000 ballots cast in the leadership race was supposed to be complete well before 3 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, Michael Ford, Toronto city councillor and nephew of leadership candidate Doug Ford, said he and scrutineers from the three other campaigns entered a room with as many as 10 paper ballot counting machines.

The digital votes were printed on paper and run through the machines.

A senior party official speaking on background said the digital votes are put on printed ballots to ensure accuracy and to leave a physical record of the result.

Each of the four candidates are allowed to send as many as 14 scrutineers to review the results. The scrutineers observe the process and are allowed to make complaints if they see something occur that would negatively impact their candidate. The candidates themselves were not allowed in the room.

The race was prompted by former leader Patrick Brown's resignation on Jan. 25 after two women accused him of sexual misconduct. He has vehemently denied the claims and has vowed to fight to defend his name.