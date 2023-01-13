One of Alliston's oldest residents reminisces about the last 106 years

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud

Donald Trump's company was fined US$1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks -- a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver