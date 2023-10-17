One man's 2-week-long crime spree ends in more than a dozen charges
One man faces dozens of charges after a crime spree across Midland.
Beginning on Sept. 22, shortly after 5 p.m., a Midland-area scrap metal yard reported suspicious circumstances surrounding a black Toyota that had been part of another earlier arrest.
Attending officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police noted the vehicle lacked legal documents and had two different licence plates attached.
Police arrested the two people who had initially brought the Toyota to the scrap yard at a fast food restaurant in Midland and charged a 35-year-old Christian Island man with:
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime,
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
- Failing to comply with probation,
- Using a stolen credit card
- Possession of property obtained by crime - under $5,000
Additionally, his accomplice – another man from Christian Island – was charged with:
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime,
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
Five days later, shortly before 4:30 p.m., an Ontario Works employee reported the theft of his Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop from his office in Midland.
Police found the laptop and arrested the same 35-year-old man from Christian Island, and he was charged with:
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
- Failing to comply with a probation order
On Oct. 6, staff at a Canadian Tire gas bar reported to police an attempted break-and-enter at 6:13 a.m.
Once again, the Christian Island man was arrested and charged with mischief.
However, later in the day, a Midland resident reported that his wallet and identification had been stolen from his parked car overnight.
Police found the Christian Island man in possession of the ID and credit cards, and he was subsequently charged with possession of property under $5,000.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The next morning, police were called to a suspicious person wearing a long overcoat in warm weather and carrying a child’s bike around.
Once again, police located the Christian Island man and found him to be in possession of suspected crack, cocaine, pink fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.
He was charged with:
- Obstructing a police officer,
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
- Possession of methamphetamine, opioids and cocaine.
The Christian Island man has several court dates in November.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
NEW UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police are investigating a security incident at a downtown TTC subway station Tuesday evening.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID hospitalizations in Canada reach number not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
UPEI appears before legislature to answer questions about damning report
University of Prince Edward Island officials were in the hot seat in Charlottetown Tuesday as they faced questions regarding the damning Rubin-Thomlinson report.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pro-Palestine protesters in Montreal denounce bombing at Gaza hospital
A large group voicing support for Palestine held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
-
Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM
Montreal police say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out
An Ottawa woman who travelled to the West Bank before the Israel-Hamas war began is calling on the Canadian government to do more to help Canadians stuck in the Palestinian territories.
-
90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week
The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.
-
Dirty kitchen dispute lands Kingston, Ont. resident in hot water
A 21-year-old from Kingston, Ont. has been charged with assault following a dispute with their roommate over kitchen cleaning responsibilities.
Toronto
-
Mississauga family fears for safety of mother amid bombing in Gaza
A Mississauga doctor is praying her 83-year-old mother, a Canadian citizen, can survive the bombs falling on the Gaza strip as needed medicine and supplies remain blocked from entering the territory — among several Canadian civilians also in danger.
-
Four people, including 2 police officers, injured in Pickering, Ont. crash: SIU
Durham police say they were called to a car theft in progress prior to an overnight collision that sent two suspects and two officers to hospital.
-
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police are investigating a security incident at a downtown TTC subway station Tuesday evening.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the 50 people experiencing homelessness who live there – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.
London
-
'I just felt this urge to crash into them': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four people
Nathaniel Veltman returned to testify in his own defence Tuesday for the fourth straight day in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom where he expressed remorse for his actions, and the prosecution officially began its cross examination.
-
Manslaughter trial in shooting death of Scotty Pate continues in London, Ont. courtroom
Tuesday, council cross-examined forensic detective Jerry Rozic, while reviewing photos of the scene, focusing on where pate's body was found the night he died.
-
'Food on the table or rent?': Tough choices as more people living below low-income line
Every 21 days, Katy Guthrie, a single mother of three in St. Thomas, Ont., relies on a hamper from the local food bank.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore introduces ban on short-term rentals to boost housing supply
Add Lakeshore, Ont., to the list of communities across Canada which are cracking down on short-term rentals.
-
Windsor's Mady family puts up good fight on Family Feud
The Mady family is no stranger to athletic competition in the ring and octagon. But on Monday night, the Madys had a shot at a different type of contest: Family Feud.
-
'I just felt this urge to crash into them': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four people
Nathaniel Veltman returned to testify in his own defence Tuesday for the fourth straight day in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom where he expressed remorse for his actions, and the prosecution officially began its cross examination.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Violence and criminality': Problem property in southeast Calgary shut down by sheriffs
Sheriffs have shut down a problem home in southeast Calgary linked to drug trafficking and violence.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in Sunday’s crash, near Aberdeen, Sask.
-
Saskatoon weed shops outnumber Tim Hortons: Retailers struggle with market saturation
Five years ago, Canada legalized and regulated cannabis, to much enthusiasm from advocates and long-time users alike.
-
Sask. marks 160 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since start of year
Four more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the number of confirmed cases grows.
Edmonton
-
Central Alberta Soccer Association president suspended over 'disgusting' and 'offensive' comments
The president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association (CASA) has been suspended indefinitely by Alberta Soccer after he reportedly made disparaging remarks about Canada Soccer's diversity initiatives.
-
Alberta says Quebec pension model back on table in Canada Pension Plan exit debate
The Alberta government is again considering using the Quebec investment model for a possible provincial pension plan, less than a week after Finance Minister Nate Horner announced the Quebec option had been scrapped.
-
Teens aged 13 to 16 charged in 'violent assault' in Leduc
Four teens have been charged after what police are calling a "violent assault" in Leduc.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Expert witness died before finishing testimony, B.C. murder trial told
The jury in a British Columbia Supreme Court murder trial has been told that an expert witness didn't finish her testimony because she is dead.