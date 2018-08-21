

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the theft of 20 batteries from St. Onge Recreation.

The Barrie man is charged with theft under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police say they are still on the hunt for a second suspect.

“We did have video surveillance of two males that entered the premise,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers.

“There is still one man outstanding.”

The thieves sold the batteries for $279, a fraction of their $2500 value.

The second suspect is described as having a dark complexion, medium length black hair in a ponytail, and a black beard.

Police would like anyone with information to contact them.