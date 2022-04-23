One man arrested in connection to fatal Wasaga Beach crash

Provincial police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.

Police say a 44-year-old Wasaga Beach man faces one charge of dangerous operation causing death.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Sat. April 9 on Mosley Street. Both drivers were sent to hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The accused individual is set to appear in court on May 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).