One man arrested as police investigate indecent acts in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

Police have arrested and charged a man as they investigate a number of indecent acts in Barrie.

Barrie police say the charge is in relation to an incident that occurred late last month. A description has not been released, but police say the suspect is known to drive a white SUV and is described as an older male.

They say a second incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 14, around 8 p.m. at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Wellington Plaza. Police say they want to speak to a victim who advised a worker at the store what was taking place.

Any victims are encouraged to reach out to Detective Constable Forrest by calling call 705-725-7025 extension 2645.