A quick freeze overnight caused havoc on the roads throughout Simcoe County on Monday morning.

One man in his 50's was airlifted to St. Michael's hospital in Toronto after the truck he was in rolled over just north Barrie.

Police say he was one of three people in the truck when it rolled on Wilson Road near Carson Drive in Springwater Township around seven on Monday morning.

Police say the victim was airlifted for precautionary reasons, and no one else was injured.

The road was closed for several hours for the cleanup and investigation.

The OPP say roads were icy at the time of the crash.

Police say there were also several other minor crashes around the region caused by people not adjusting their driving to the conditions.