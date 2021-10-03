One killed in Port Sydney motorcycle crash
One person is dead following a crash on northbound Highway 11 in Port Sydney Sunday.
Muskoka Paramedics say two motorcycles collided at about 8:15 p.m. near South Mary Lake Road.
One rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on potential injuries to the second rider was not immediately available.
