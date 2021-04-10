BARRIE, ONT. -- Forestry experts oversaw a controlled burn across 100 acres of the Tosorontio Tract in Adjala-Tosorontio Saturday.

It's the second such burn in the area over the last two years.

The aim was to clear out young saplings that could take over and to make way for other vegetation, including oak trees.

"What this is doing is re-introducing a natural disturbance that's really very important to keep these types of forests diverse and healthy for the long term," says Graeme Davis, a forester with the County of Simcoe.

Experts were expected to watch over the fire into the evening until it is out.