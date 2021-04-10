Advertisement
One hundred acre controlled-burn in Adjala-Tosorontio
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 9:07PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 10, 2021 9:08PM EDT
Foresters oversee a controlled burn in Adjala-Tosorontio on Sat. April 10, 2021 (Chris Garry/CTV News)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Forestry experts oversaw a controlled burn across 100 acres of the Tosorontio Tract in Adjala-Tosorontio Saturday.
It's the second such burn in the area over the last two years.
The aim was to clear out young saplings that could take over and to make way for other vegetation, including oak trees.
"What this is doing is re-introducing a natural disturbance that's really very important to keep these types of forests diverse and healthy for the long term," says Graeme Davis, a forester with the County of Simcoe.
Experts were expected to watch over the fire into the evening until it is out.
RELATED IMAGES