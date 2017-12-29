

CTV Barrie





Flames destroyed one home and caused significant damage to another in two separate fires in Grey County.

Emergency crews rushed to a home on the 3rd Concession in the Grey Highlands, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Fire caused heavy damage to the third floor of the house. The other floors suffered serious smoke damage. One resident was able to escape.

Investigators believe the fire sparked from a chimney.

Flames tore through the roof of a home on Road 55 in Singhampton, just before 8 p.m. The fire crept up the side of the home, destroying it.

A couple was home at the time. They were able to escape without being injured.

Officials say the cause of this fire looks to be improperly disposed of ash.

Grey Highlands fire chief Marty Wellwood says both fires were a challenge because of the extreme cold. They had to shuttle in water, which proved to be difficult.

Officials say damage between the two fires is about $400,000.