Two men are accused of pulling off three separate break-ins in just one hour in Caledon and Adjala-Tosorontio.

Caledon OPP says the two men drove a white and blue pickup truck during the alleged break-and-enter spree between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 27.

Police say the suspects hit a gas station in the area of Highway 50 and Emil Kolb Parkway. They are accused of trying to remove the ATM, but when they couldn’t, they allegedly stole cigarette cartons, lottery tickets and the cash drawer.

Police say the two men then moved on to a convenience store in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road where they used a pickaxe to force the door open. According to police, they successfully removed the ATM and loaded it into their pickup truck.

Lastly, police say the pair targeted another gas station in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 50. They are accused of breaking into the store, and after failing to remove the ATM, they allegedly stole cartons of Colt cigars.

The suspects are described as having light complexions and wearing dark hoodies with masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.