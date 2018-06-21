

CTV Barrie





One person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Parry Sound.

The OPP says a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line on Highway 69 in The Archipelago Township and clipped the back wheels of a commercial vehicle.

The first vehicle then collided with another northbound vehicle before it ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Alain Lamontagne of Timmins, was killed in the crash. Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries are reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.