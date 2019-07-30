

CTV Barrie





The OPP is investigating a head-on collision that killed one person and sent two others to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the fatal crash happened early on Sunday afternoon on County Road 503 in Haliburton.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting in the investigation.

There are no other details are available at this time.