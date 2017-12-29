

Peel paramedics say one person has died, following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon.

A SUV and car crashed at the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Old School Road on Friday, at around 4 p.m.

OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell says one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign.

Peel paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people were taken to hospital. Two of those people are suffering from critical injuries.

Roads will be closed off in this area for several hours.