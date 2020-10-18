BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is dead, and another is missing after a fishing boat capsized near Peterborough early Sunday morning.

OPP says four people were on the boat when they encountered trouble on Chemong Lake, off the shores of Curve Lake First Nation.

An OPP spokesperson says members of the Curve Lake First Nation and officers rushed to help.

Rescuers pulled two women and a man from the water. The man was pronounced dead in hospital. One woman has life-threatening injuries, while the other woman’s injuries are considered minor.

The OPP spent Sunday searching for unaccounted for man from the air and in the water.