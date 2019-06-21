

CTV Barrie





One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision in the Town of Melancthon.

Dufferin County OPP say the collision happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 250 Side Road.

They say a preliminary investigation revealed that a blue pickup truck towing a camper trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 10 and was followed directly by a Toyota Yaris when a northbound black pick-up truck drifted into their path.

Investigators say the pickup towing the camper moved off onto the west shoulder, but the black pickup truck side-swiped the camper trailer causing it to lose control and hit the Yaris.

The driver of the Yaris, a 30-year-old Desboro woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black pickup truck was taken to Markdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the blue pickup truck were not injured.

Highway 10 was closed between Dufferin Road #9 and Dufferin Road #21 from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.