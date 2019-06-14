Featured
One dead in early morning collision in Caledon
A tractor-trailer collides with a pickup truck in Caledon on Fri., June 14, 2019 (Caledon OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 1:03PM EDT
One person is dead after an early morning collision in Caledon.
Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Friday around 8 a.m. on King Street, just west of Airport Road.
According to the OPP, a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.