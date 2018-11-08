Featured
One dead in collision near Elmvale, another airlifted to hospital
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 7:59PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 9, 2018 12:23PM EST
A 69-year old man has died after a two-vehicle collision on County Road 92, in Springwater, west of Elmvale, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police believe the second vehicle travelling west bound on County Road 92 crossed into the path of the victim’s vehicle colliding head-on.
The 54-year old female driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
A section of County Road 92 between County Road 27 and County Road 29 was closed for several hours.
Police are continuing to investigate.