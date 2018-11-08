

CTV Barrie





A 69-year old man has died after a two-vehicle collision on County Road 92, in Springwater, west of Elmvale, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police believe the second vehicle travelling west bound on County Road 92 crossed into the path of the victim’s vehicle colliding head-on.

The 54-year old female driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

A section of County Road 92 between County Road 27 and County Road 29 was closed for several hours.

Police are continuing to investigate.