

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





One person has died following a house explosion which destroyed a home in Caledon, Ont.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene Sunday morning and evacuated a large perimeter around the blast site.

The house was reduced to debris and other residents have reported damage to their homes including broken windows and a damaged garage door.

Police are working on contacting next-of-kin of the deceased, whose identity has not been released.

“At around 6:20 .am. police received multiple calls to the area of Maple Grove Road and Charleston Sideroad,” Ontario Provincial Police spokeswoman Const. Iryna Nebogatova told CTVNews.ca.

“Residents were evacuated to a nearby business.”

Workers from gas company Enbridge were going door-to-door to shut off supply, but police said the cause of the blast had not been identified.

A neighbour told CP24 how she was woken shortly after 6am to what she thought was an earthquake.

“I had both my dogs in my room and one jumped on the bed because he was so startled and we have been awake ever since,” she said.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Town of Caledon confirmed that Caledon Fire and Emergency Services were called to a house fire on Maple Grove Road shortly after 6 a.m.

"Fire crews have evacuated the immediate area and are inspecting for structural damage. OPP and additional Town of Caledon supports are also on scene," the news release read.

"Regional Emergency Management has been notified to help provide additional Region of Peel Human Services supports where necessary."