One dead, another injured in Bracebridge shooting

CTV News has learned one person is dead and another injured after shots were fired in Bracebridge.

Provincial police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Stoneleigh Road shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics say one person has life-threatening injuries and may require an air ambulance.

The OPP says it is an active investigation, and there is no concern for public safety, adding it is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.