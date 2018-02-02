

CTV Barrie





One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Caledon area.

Emergency crews rushed to a stretch of Airport Road near King Street on Friday, at around 6 a.m.

According to the OPP, a Toyota Carolla crossed the centre line, sideswiped a pickup truck and then collided head-on with a minivan. The minivan then went into a ditch.

The driver of the Carolla was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries; the driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt.

The identity of the deceased won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

Airport Road is expected to be closed for several hours between King and Castlederg Side Road.