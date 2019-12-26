BRUCE COUNTY -- Provincial police near the Bruce Peninsula say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Boxing Day.

Police say an officer spotted the car in a ditch beside a highway in Bruce Township just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

They say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until police notify next-of-kin.

Investigators say they've closed down a portion of the highway in the area as they examine the scene.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.