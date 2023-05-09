One dead after motorcycle crash in Bradford
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened on County Road 88 between Highway 400 and 10 Sideroad just after 5 p.m.
Paramedics say the male driver was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
County Road 88 remained closed for several hours as police continued their investigation.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
Conservative MP's bill on violence against pregnant women revives abortion debate
A private member's bill from a Conservative backbench MP is stirring up debate over abortion in Canada, though the proposed legislation does not mention it even once.
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organization amid foreign interference allegations
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
These are the ‘happiest’ largest cities in Canada, according to a new report
A new report from Point2, a real estate news website, ranked the 100 largest cities in Canada by ‘happiness,’ and Ontario dominated the list with seven cities in the top 10.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As hundreds of travellers watch for the impacts of a looming strike led by WestJet pilots, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Hudson's Bay announces layoffs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Cooler weather has helped wildfire response but risk in northern Alberta 'very high': official
The number of wildfires dropped from 97 to 88 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the province. As of 3 p.m., there were 24 out-of-control fires, 12 evacuation orders and more than 24,000 Albertans out of their communities.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday after talks breakdown
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
Montreal
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Man, 34, arrested after Amber Alert ends for missing baby in Montreal
Montreal police say a 34-year-old man is in custody in connection with an Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing baby.
-
Plan to boost Canada's population through immigration threatens Quebec, premier says
Premier Francois Legault says Quebec is saying no to the Century Initiative, a plan by an influential lobby group to increase Canada's population to 100 million by 2100.
Ottawa
-
-
Constance Bay residents could be dealing with floodwaters for weeks
The flood situation in Constance Bay is taking many different forms as it affects homeowners across the area. Some homes are surrounded by floodwaters, while others are dealing with water rising straight up out of the ground.
-
Federal government issues boating ban on parts of Ottawa River due to flooding
The federal government has issued a temporary boating ban on parts of the Ottawa River because of flooding.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'outraged' to find licence stripped after admitting himself to hospital in mental health crisis
Navigating the depths of a mental health crisis in 2021, Austin Smith checked himself into a downtown Toronto psychiatric hospital, a decision that would unknowingly leave him without a driver's licence for years to come.
-
Toronto school takes down Mother's Day message following criticism
Some parents in Toronto are calling out a school for posting what they claim was a 'harmful' and 'exclusionary' Mother's Day greeting.
-
Ontario man loses nearly $3,000 in rental scam
An Ontario man said he was “really excited” to find an affordable apartment near Toronto before he was scammed $2,800.
Kitchener
-
GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday
Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.
-
TikToker compares Canadian real estate prices to private islands and castles
Not ready to shell out $1.8 million for a duplex in downtown Kitchener? Your money might be better spent on a cliff-top Swedish castle for nearly the same price, according to Canadian TikToker “Millennial Moron.”
-
Man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018 submits notice to appeal life sentence
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue has submitted documents to appeal his life sentence.
London
-
Neighbours on high alert, police continue to seek suspect in alleged attempted child abduction
Police in Strathroy, Ont. continue to look for a suspect involved in a possible attempted child abduction over the weekend.
-
Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays
Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.
-
Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman
Police continue to investigate, but believe there is no concern for public safety after looking for alleged missing woman
Northern Ontario
-
Man shot and killed during interaction with police in Kirkland Lake
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
-
Robinson-Huron chiefs challenge Metis government recognition
A group of Robinson-Huron chiefs is calling on the Government of Canada to cease all actions relating to the recognition of the Metis government and the self-government implementation agreement signed earlier this year.
Windsor
-
LaSalle author wins award with first novel
LaSalle’s Christian Laforet, who writes under the penname C.M. Forest, is now an award-winning author — with just one published novel under his belt.
-
Accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge leads to drug possession conviction
A Mexican citizen has been convicted by a Windsor judge for possession of 18 kg of cocaine — worth nearly $2 million.
-
School house rock ‘n roll: Elementary school club brings music to the classroom
A group of a rock ‘n roll loving elementary students in Windsor is thriving after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the school’s extracurricular band.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Calgary father struggling without provincial support for adult son with autism
A Calgary man says he has been left without answers from the province and is struggling financially to provide full-time care to his adult son, who is severely autistic.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
Saskatoon
-
Dozens of layoffs at Saskatoon company after losing contract to American firm
A Saskatoon company that makes rubber products from recycled tires had to layoff dozens of staff and shut down part of its operations on May 1.
-
Sask. community unites to battle fast-moving fire
It took a community effort to put out a fire in western Saskatchewan.
-
Lack of beds caused delay for Sask. woman who died in jail awaiting psychiatric care
In the second day of an inquest into the death of a woman who died in a Saskatchewan jail, council heard she was supposed to be at a psychiatric hospital, but there weren’t enough beds.
Edmonton
-
Cooler weather has helped wildfire response but risk in northern Alberta 'very high': official
The number of wildfires dropped from 97 to 88 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the province. As of 3 p.m., there were 24 out-of-control fires, 12 evacuation orders and more than 24,000 Albertans out of their communities.
-
Boy, 7, seriously injured when he was hit by driver in Edmonton crosswalk
A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a person driving a vehicle while riding his scooter in northeast Edmonton.
-
Man charged with murder in death of Paul Band First Nation woman
Mounties west of Edmonton have charged a 28-year-old man in the death of a woman who was found injured last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker deposits and withdraws millions into bank account prior to receivership
The owner of a B.C. mortgage company is facing several lawsuits from investors, accusing him of not repaying them.
-
B.C. teaching assistant told to quit OnlyFans or risk being fired
A Metro Vancouver education assistant has been ordered to “immediately cease” all online activity and remove all content from Instagram, TikTok and the adult subscription service OnlyFans.
-
This tower planned for Vancouver is being touted as the world's tallest 'passive house' building
Details were unveiled Tuesday of a development coming to Vancouver that is being touted as the city's tallest residential tower and the world's tallest passive house building.