One day left for kids to explore their creativity at the MacLaren Art Centre

There is only one day left for kids to explore their creativity in Barrie by joining the MacLaren Art Centre for its March Break camp.

The MacLaren Art Centre's gallery, located at Mulcaster and Collier Streets, presents relevant and up-to-date visual arts programming.

Children can enjoy nature, creativity, and self-expression, all while learning about the current exhibits at the gallery.

Kim Brett, a practicing visual artist and educator from Simcoe County, will lead the team in all activities.

"One of the main things that I like about teaching art to kids and things that I've learned is its building blocks to problem-solving," said Brett.

She brings a dynamic and vibrant perspective to her art practice, focusing on creating experimental programs for her classes and workshops.

This break includes various art activities, like painting, drawing, sculptures, and printmaking.

The MacLaren Museum will have several new exhibits on display this spring, suitable for all ages, abilities, and interests.