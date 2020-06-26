Advertisement
One-day drive-thru COVID testing clinics available in Gravenhurst, Huntsville
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 1:05PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available for Gravenhurst residents next week.
Paramedics in Muskoka will offer the test on Tuesday for anyone who is asymptomatic and needs a test to visit a long-term care or retirement home.
No appointment is required.
The drive-thru testing clinic will operate from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Centennial parking lot.
And tomorrow, Huntsville will hold a COVID testing drive-thru from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Canada Summit Centre.