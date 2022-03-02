OLG scrutinizes Barrie, Ont. woman's $36 million 'insider win'

Yvonne Sauve is close to being paid $36,449,852.60 after winning Lotto 6/49 in the Jan. 12, 2022 draw, OLG has confirmed.

"She is still part of the claims process, but she is very close to being paid," said OLG external communications director Tony Bitonti.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the Barrie, Ont. woman had to undergo "enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim" because her sister is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, making this an 'insider win.'

The agency said Sauve had completed the first of two steps required as part of the 'insider win' process.

Meanwhile, OLG said the $36 million prize would be held for 30 days, and after that, "if there are no additional claims on this prize, it will be paid to the claimant on March 31."

Sauve purchased the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Wellington Street in Barrie.