The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation signed a 23-year service agreement with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited on Wednesday.

The deal will see them take over as the provider for OLG Slots at Georgian Downs and Casino Rama Resort.

Gateway will also have an opportunity to build a new facility in either Wasaga Beach or Collingwood.

The group confirmed with CTV News they plan to build a third site but are still evaluating potential sites.