Old system, new ward boundaries in Oro-Medonte election

Oro-Medonte's Vote Anywhere system could make for an interesting municipal election on Oct. 24.

Due to previous Ward boundary changes and nix on internet voting, Oro-Medonte is trading technology for traditional paper ballots and mail-in ballots, as well as offering advance polls.

Oro-Medonte staff divided the previous five wards into six and realigned the others.

For example, Jenny Leggett, communications officer with the township, said the Ward Boundary Review was primarily focused on Ward 1, which resulted in splitting it into Wards 1 and 6.

"Ward 1 was a large ward with the northern portion being rural and the Horseshoe Valley area being densely populated," Leggett said.

To compensate for the new Ward 6 councillor, staff cut the requirement of voting in an external Deputy Mayor, and one will be chosen amongst the elected councillors, she said.

While this is a Vote Anywhere Election – voters can choose which polling station they wish to vote at – the township has an Interactive Ward Boundaries Map​ to confirm current boundaries for both the township and school board trustee elections.

On Mon., Oct. 24, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Canadian citizens who are 18 years of age and older, and a resident of the municipality or property owners or tenants of the municipality, may vote.

Voter notification cards have been mailed, and eligible voters can do so on the advanced polling dates of Oct. 8, 13 and 15.

The date to register for a Vote by Mail Kit to be delivered by regular mail ended in September. For those who did receive a Vote by Mail Kit, the deadline for mailing it back to the township is Thurs. Oct. 13.

Those not on the voters' list will be required to present one piece of I.D. showing both name and current residential address to register and receive a ballot to vote.

Advance Voting:

Oct. 8

Big Cedar Estates Clubhouse, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maryam Mosque, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Oct. 13

Maryam Mosque, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone Ski Resort, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Oct. 15

Maryam Mosque, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Election Day Voting Locations:

Heights Ski and Country Club, Warminster Elementary School, Shanty Bay Public School, W.R. Best Memorial School, Guthrie Public School, East Oro Public School and Moonstone Elementary School.