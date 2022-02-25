OJHL staff celebrated for life-saving efforts on pick-up player who suffered heart attack

Staff from two Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) teams are being applauded for their life-saving efforts at a Collingwood arena earlier this week.

It was a scary scene at Eddie Bush Memorial Arena on Monday when a man playing in a pick-up game at the arena suffered a heart attack.

"Someone came running into the dressing room saying that someone collapsed on the ice, so I went to see what was going on," said Lindsey O’Neil, Collingwood Blues trainer.

"No vital signs, no breathing, no pulse, his face was starting to turn blue."

O’Neil was quickly joined by Aurora Tigers trainer Jen Vaicunas and head coach Greg Johnston from the opposing team. Together, they scrambled to save the man’s life.

"We got the defibrillators set up, continued with compressions until firefighters and paramedics showed up," O’Neil said.

The man was quickly rushed to the hospital.

Johnston said this incident shows the importance of having automated external defibrillators accessible in sports facilities.

He believes if it weren’t for the device, the outcome would’ve been different.

"His heart wasn’t going. It required a jump, so you’re doing a lot more stuff. It would’ve been a lot more of a battle, that’s for sure," Johnston said.

Although the first responders were competitors on the ice, the former NHL player said at that moment they all became one team, nothing else mattered.

"It puts everything into perspective. There’s only one important thing at this time, and that’s the man’s life that’s on the ice," Johnston said.

According to the Blues organization, the man is believed to be in his mid-50s and is now in stable condition.

"I do applaud the teams and the OJHL for having excellent trainers across the board that are trained and well equipped to handle situations for our players and other people," Johnston said.

The Blues plan to have a pre-game ceremony when the Aurora Tigers play Collingwood again later this season to thank the trio of responders for their quick thinking and heroic efforts.