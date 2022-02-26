OHL postpones Colts' Saturday game against Peterborough Petes

Those hoping to see the Barrie Colts cruise to a victory tonight will have to wait until another day.

The OHL announced Saturday morning that Saturday's scheduled game against the Peterborough Petes has been postponed.

The hockey league was forced to delay tonight's game due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Petes. The two teams were scheduled to play at the Sadlon Arena.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

This is just the most recent of multiple postponed games due to impacts from COVID-19 protocols. The Colts were forced on the sideline through much of the 2021 holiday season.

According to the team's website, its next game is On Thursday against the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:30 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.