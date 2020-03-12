BARRIE -- The Ontario Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League have announced they are pausing the season.

In a statement, the CHL says they take the health and safety of players, fans, volunteers, staff and the general public very seriously.

The North Central Predators Minor Hockey Association announced they are also suspending all games and practices until further notices.

Several facilities in Barrie remain open for business, including the Sadlon Centre, all recreation centres, the YMCA and the Barrie Sports Dome.

However, officials say the situation is a fluid one with the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation.