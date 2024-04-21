OHF Championships brings the best of Ontario youth hockey to Orillia

A Memorial Cup-style tournament brought the best in youth hockey to Orillia this weekend.

The 2024 U15 A Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) championship was held in the Sunshine City, featuring the five best U15 A rep hockey teams in Ontario playing in the tournament.

"We definitely surpassed a couple thousand people through the gates so far," said Andy Long, co-chair of the OHF Championship.

The tournament is a huge economic opportunity for vendors and area businesses, according to Long.

That's also the case for the players, especially from the host city.

"It's been fun, definitely the biggest tournament we've ever been in," said Sam Weaver, goalie for the Orillia Terriers U15. "It means a lot; I never thought we'd make it here; it's the best we've done in a few years, I'd say."

This was the second major OHF tournament to be hosted in the city, with the U17 championships held in 2015.