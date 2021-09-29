Oh deer! OPP reports an increase in deer collisions on Simcoe County roads
Huronia West OPP says there has been an increase in collisions with deer this month in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater.
Police say most of the collisions happened between dusk and dawn when deer typically searched for food.
Police remind motorists to scan the road from shoulder to shoulder.
They say deer are rarely alone. "When motorists see one, there are likely more nearby," OPP stated.
Police say to ease up on the accelerator between dusk and dawn to allow time to react if a deer suddenly appears and use high beams where possible.
"Never swerve suddenly. This could cause your vehicle to go out of control or head into oncoming traffic," Huronia West OPP noted.
Finally, police suggest braking firmly and staying in control of the vehicle if an animal is standing on or crossing a roadway. "Never assume the animal will move out of your way."
Since January, officers have responded to over 60 collisions, including eight in September.
