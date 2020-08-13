BARRIE, ONT. -- The pandemic has forced the cancellation of all Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships and festivals scheduled for October and November.

OFSAA President Nick Rowe said that the regulations set by the province's Stage 3 reopening "apply a number of restrictions to sports and recreation activities that ultimately prohibit the possibility of OFSAA events."

Dr. Charles Gardner, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said schools should think twice before playing close contact sports.

The province has recommended physical learning be done outdoors when possible and that indoor gymnasiums only be used if physical distancing is possible.

The OFSAA created a Return to Sports Working Group in May to monitor the situation as it evolves. The group is made up of school administrators, teachers, and public health officials, among others.