OFM, OPP probe suspicious fire in Grand Valley
A home in Grand Valley, Ont. was destroyed in a suspicious fire on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 5:22PM EST
Provincial police are investigating a suspicious fire in Grand Valley.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Sideroad 24/25 for a reported fire on Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m.
Police aren’t saying why the fire is considered suspicious.
The OPP crime unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.