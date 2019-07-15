

A recent spike in drownings throughout the province has officials concerned after three people died over the course of the weekend.

"So far what we have seen this summer is kind of typical, in the majority of people that drown were swimming, the second group is boating, and the third group is people who unexpectedly entered the water," said Barbara Byers with the Life Saving Society Ontario.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man died while swimming in Cavendish Lake in Trent Lakes Township. On the same day, a 33-year-old mother drowned after trying to save her 6-year-old son on Lake Ontario at the Pickering Waterfront.

The OPP Dive Team and Marine Unit recovered the body of a 53-year-old woman from Erin, Ont., who was swimming with friends in the Trent-Severn Waterway on Sunday.

According to Byers, fewer people have drowned in Ontario waters this year compared to 2018, saying it's due to the colder start to summer.

"So far there are 43 people that we collected so far as of today in Ontario, compared to 48 last year," said Byers, "but we've had about 15 in the last two weeks."

Officials with the City of Barrie are stressing the importance of how to keep loved ones safe this summer.

"We encourage parents to keep their children within arm's reach if they are 6 and under," said Cathy Gellegan-Colby with the City of Barrie Recreation Services, "if they're weak swimmers, we do have a PFD loaner program at Centennial and Johnson's."

She adds she knows the challenges that come along with swimming in a lake.

"We tell parents if you have an inflatable boat, please tie it up with a rope, so it's actually being held onto by a guardian on the land, so it doesn't blow away with the child," said Gellegan-Colby.

National Drowning Prevention Week begins on July 21.