Officials are asking people to avoid any unnecessary travel tonight because of whiteout conditions across central Ontario.

Several roads have been closed around the region because of poor driving conditions.

Crossland Road and Country Road 92 in Springwater Township have been closed because of the weather.

Highway 26 is also closed between Country Road 10 and 7. The highway is also closed between George Johnson Road and County Road 10.

Temporary relief shelters have been set up at the Stayner arena and the Elmvale arena.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement which warns of reduced visibility and blowing snow.

Heavy winds have left thousands of people without power across the province. As of 6:30 p.m., Hydro One was reporting outages for more than 30,000 people in central Ontario alone.

In Georgian Bay Township, power is out for more than 6,000 customers. More than 4,000 customers living in the Dundalk, Mulmur-Melancthon, New Tecumseth, and Shelburne areas are also without power.

Thousands of customers in Bradford, Mount Albert and Haliburton are also in the dark.

