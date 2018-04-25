

CTV Barrie





The number of people in Simcoe County who need a hot meal and a place to sleep is continuing to grow, which is why officials are trying to grasp just how many people are homeless.

Rainy days like today are a stark reminder of just how nice it is to have some place to stay dry. It’s probably one of the reasons The Salvation Army soup kitchen was so busy.

Last year, the shelter served up 95,000 meals. The Salvation Army is currently on track to pass that number. This year they’re serving up an estimated 300 meals a day.

How many people don’t have a place to call home? Volunteers have been moving across Barrie and Simcoe County trying to find an answer.

“We are literally counting people that are experiencing homelessness,” says Sarah Peddle, a spokesperson with the David Busby Centre.

Two years ago a similar count found almost 300 people who were homeless in Simcoe County.

“Last night, for example, we had 25 individuals on the mats, on top of the 46 that we can accommodate here,” says Major Doug Lewis of The Salvation Army.

Officials are hoping to have the results of the count in the coming weeks.