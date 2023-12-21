Officials agree on chosen site for future Bracebridge hospital

Plans for a new hospital in Bracebridge took a significant step forward, with officials agreeing on a chosen location.

During a special meeting, the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) board of directors supported 300 Pine Street to become the home of the new hospital, noting the existing Ann Street property would not accommodate the future redevelopment.

According to hospital officials, the municipally-owned Pine Street property offers strategic advantages, such as proximity to downtown Bracebridge, access to Highway 11, and amenities like public transit.

Officials spent months studying and analyzing multiple locations for the planned hospital, including cost estimates, environmental impacts, and a geotechnical study to determine the feasibility of the site.

"This has been a thorough process and very thoughtful to the complexities of making the best decision for the future hospital location as a key piece of developing an integrated health system for all of Muskoka and area for the next 50 years," stated Dave Uffelmann, vice chair of the board of directors and chair of the board's Capital Redevelopment Steering Committee.

The next steps include getting the green light from the Ministry of Health on the selected location.