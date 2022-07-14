Officers swarm Barrie residence in ongoing drug investigation

Several uniformed and plain-clothed officers swarmed a house in Barrie's east end on Thursday.

Emergency Response Team members armed with rifles conducted a search warrant at the older house on Penetang Street.

Residents reported hearing gunshots; however, Barrie police communications coordinator Peter Leon said they were flashbangs - used to temporarily stun a target.

Leon told CTV News the situation is isolated to the residence.

Officers arrested one man in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

No other suspects are outstanding.

Police confirm there is no concern for public safety.